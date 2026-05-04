REHOBOTH BEACH INTERSECTION

Several Rehoboth Beach intersections could become all-way stops in a resolution under review by city officials.

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach Commissioners are asking DelDOT to approve several new all-way stop intersections aimed at improving safety across the city.

The request, outlined in a resolution expected to reviewed on Monday, calls for converting intersections at State Road and Munson/Grove, State Road and Hickman/Canal, Columbia Avenue and Gerar Street, and Columbia Avenue and Fourth Street to all-way stop control.

City leaders say the move is intended to address growing pedestrian and bicycle traffic tied to residential growth, commercial development, and the area’s proximity to the beach, parks, and community spaces.

The resolution also authorizes additional all-way stops at Henlopen Avenue and Gerar Street, and Henlopen Avenue and Third Street.

According to the document, all-way stops are considered an effective traffic-calming tool that can reduce speeds, increase driver awareness, and create safer crossing conditions for pedestrians.

 

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Matt co-anchors CoastTV News Today Monday through Friday from 5-7 a.m. and regularly produces and anchors CoastTV News Midday at 11 a.m. He was previously the sports director at WBOC from 2015-2019.

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