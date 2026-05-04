REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach Commissioners are asking DelDOT to approve several new all-way stop intersections aimed at improving safety across the city.
The request, outlined in a resolution expected to reviewed on Monday, calls for converting intersections at State Road and Munson/Grove, State Road and Hickman/Canal, Columbia Avenue and Gerar Street, and Columbia Avenue and Fourth Street to all-way stop control.
City leaders say the move is intended to address growing pedestrian and bicycle traffic tied to residential growth, commercial development, and the area’s proximity to the beach, parks, and community spaces.
The resolution also authorizes additional all-way stops at Henlopen Avenue and Gerar Street, and Henlopen Avenue and Third Street.
According to the document, all-way stops are considered an effective traffic-calming tool that can reduce speeds, increase driver awareness, and create safer crossing conditions for pedestrians.