REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — The City of Rehoboth Beach is accepting applications for its new mixed-use zoning ordinance task force. The goal is to develop a zoning classification focused on mixed-use projects within the city’s commercial district.
The task force, a priority outlined in the city’s 2020 Comprehensive Development Plan, will create design guidelines and standards aimed at balancing commercial and residential needs while protecting neighboring properties. The group’s recommendations will be submitted to the Planning Commission and Board of Commissioners for consideration.
The task force will include representatives from the Board of Commissioners, Planning Commission, builder and development community, Rehoboth Beach Main Street, local businesses, and property owners. It is expected to begin its work this fall and will meet six times over a nearly year-long period. All meetings will be open to the public.
Residents and stakeholders interested in serving on the task force can apply through the city’s digital Legislative Portal until Oct. 11.