REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — The City of Rehoboth Beach is inviting stakeholders to take part in a community survey as part of the development of its first strategic plan. The survey, now available on the city’s engagement platform Reach Out Rehoboth, aims to gather input on city services, priorities, and ways to better meet the needs of residents, workers, and visitors.
The survey covers key city service areas, including public outreach, land use planning, financial management, infrastructure maintenance, code enforcement, public safety, special events, and utilities. Participants are asked to share feedback on how these efforts can be improved.
Residents, business owners, and other community members are encouraged to complete the survey, which will remain open through Nov. 5.
The city has partnered with Emergent Method, a national consulting firm, to guide the creation of the strategic plan. Officials say additional public engagement opportunities will be provided throughout the process. A final draft of the plan is expected in spring 2025.