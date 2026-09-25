REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Summer House restaurant submitted plans of a proposed mixed-use building, including a kitchen expansion and a 3 bedroom condo above. On Friday, the plan had it's public hearing.
Regan Derrickson, Owner and Operator of Summer House Rehoboth Beach says he always had a plan to expand the restaurant.
“But while we're doing the expansion of the kitchen, which the kitchen at Summer House is very tiny, this will help logistically. We decided once we put the mixed use on top, [it will] maximize the property.” Derrickson says.
Back in August, The Rehoboth Beach Planning Commission voted unanimously to move the expansion project forward to public hearing.
During the hearing, Mike Venanzi of Rehoboth Beach, complimented the restaurants community presence.
“The patio he did... had become a focal point for Rehoboth Avenue, and I have no doubt that he will continue to build onto that to make it continue to look great.”
Summer House has to obtain all necessary permits and approvals for the project under federal, state, and city laws and regulations, also getting approval from the Delaware State Fire Marshal and the Rehoboth Water and wastewater departments before final approval.