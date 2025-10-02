REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The City of Rehoboth Beach is set to host its 18th annual municipal auction on Saturday, Oct. 4, offering hundreds of surplus and recovered items to the public.
The auction will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center and parking lot. Hosted by Emmert Auction, the event will include city trucks, police equipment, parking meters, lost and found electronics, bicycles, jewelry and more.
This year’s notable items include three boardwalk benches, a hot water pressure washer, Apple watches and iPhones, Lithium battery-powered trucks and various bikes. All items are sold “As-Is" said the city.
A preview of the auction items will be held Friday, Oct. 3, from 4 to 6 p.m., giving interested buyers the chance to inspect items before bidding.
Payment options include cash, personal check, or credit card, and buyers must present two forms of identification. A 13 percent buyer’s premium will be added to all purchases, with a 3 percent discount available for those who pay with cash or check.
No parking will be available at the Convention Center on Oct. 3 and 4 to allow space for the auction setup and merchandise display.