REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company has announced its newly elected and appointed fire officers for 2025. The officers began their terms on Dec. 18, and recently convened for operational organization and planning sessions for the upcoming year.
Leading the company is Fire Chief Chuck Snyder, supported by Deputy Chief Kent Swarts, Assistant Chiefs include Gordon Boslet, Ralph Karl, and Thomas Barrett. Chief Engineer Don Mitchell and Safety Officer Chatham Marsch are joined by Assistant Safety Officer Dick Lamb.
The team also includes Captains Parker Shandrowsky, Cody Meade, and Charlie Marshall, as well as Lieutenants Rick Triplett, Jeremiah Burton, and Wyatt Simpler. Fleet Services Supervisors Bill Schuyler and Lenny Marsch round out the leadership team.