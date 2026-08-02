LEWES, Del. - The Rehoboth High School History Room at Rehoboth Elementary School has added a new piece of local history with the donation of a Rehoboth High School letter sweater worn by 1955 graduate Robert Phillips.
"We are grateful to Greg for honoring his father's legacy and ensuring that this treasured piece of Rehoboth High School history can continue inspiring future generations," said the Cape Henlopen School District.
According to Cape Henlopen's Facebook page, the navy blue sweater was donated by Phillips' son, Greg, and joins a collection of memorabilia that preserves the school's history, including yearbooks, photographs, championship items and original building blueprints.