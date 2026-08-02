Four people stand around a display of school memorabilia in the school hallway.

A Rehoboth High School letter sweater worn by a 1955 graduate has been donated to the Rehoboth High School History Room at Rehoboth Elementary School. (Cape Henlopen High School) 

LEWES, Del. - The Rehoboth High School History Room at Rehoboth Elementary School has added a new piece of local history with the donation of a Rehoboth High School letter sweater worn by 1955 graduate Robert Phillips.

"We are grateful to Greg for honoring his father's legacy and ensuring that this treasured piece of Rehoboth High School history can continue inspiring future generations," said the Cape Henlopen School District.

According to Cape Henlopen's Facebook page, the navy blue sweater was donated by Phillips' son, Greg, and joins a collection of memorabilia that preserves the school's history, including yearbooks, photographs, championship items and original building blueprints.

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Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

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