Diaz Bonville’s family poses with his new portrait in progress following his vigil at West Side New Beginnings Inc. where the community gathered to honor his legacy. (DAC)

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The West Rehoboth Legacy Mural, located at the corner of Malloy Street and Central Avenue, is being restored after a car accident damaged the artwork in June.

The mural, commissioned by the Developing Artist Collaboration (DAC) and originally painted by nationally renowned artist Terrance Vann, celebrates the Black, Brown and African American history of West Rehoboth.

The accident, which occurred on June 12, caused a section of the mural's western-facing wall to collapse, says DAC. The driver was not injured, and authorities determined the incident was an accident due to loss of control of the car, according to Delaware State Police. In response, the community quickly rallied, hosting a Juneteenth celebration on June 19 that highlighted their resilience.

Terrance Vann with the mural in progress. He will be back to finish the mural by the end of October. (DAC)

Vann, who has family roots in the area, returned to restore the mural, incorporating a new portrait of Diaz Bonville, a key supporter of the project who passed away in September. The DAC, supported by grants from the M&T Bank Charitable Foundation and Senator Russell Huxtable, plans to further enhance the mural with historical infographics and community resources.

"I'm grateful to be able to continue the project further after it’s been rebuilt. It's a great time to make it better and bigger, and I'm grateful to see the impact that its having in the community," said mural artist Terrance Vann. "I believe art can have a great affect on how we think about things. I pray that West Rehoboth continues to reverberate."

This project also includes a small bike rack, using recycled painted bricks from the original mural as pavers around the current infographics sign to encourage people to stop and view the mural. DAC says the mural is set to be completed by the end of October.

