Restoring Delaware's Bayshore: A new agreement between DNREC and the Army Corps of Engineers

DELAWARE- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Philadelphia District has signed an agreement with the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) to start a project called the Delaware Bayshore Beneficial Use of Dredged Material (BUDM). This project will use dredged material from the Delaware River for beneficial purposes.
The agreement, signed by USACE Commander Lt. Col. Jeffrey Beeman and DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin, went into effect on July 30, 2024. It involves a total cost of $3 million, with 90% funded by the federal government and 10% by DNREC. The project aims to place sand at specific locations along the Delaware Bayshore, as recommended by a previous study. The project has received $56.95 million in federal funding, including support from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Sharon Tremble, who’s been coming to Slaughter Beach for over 20 years, says it’s sad how much the beach has been destroyed over time.
“It’s amazing; just from last year, it’s smaller, and I love that it’s private, it’s quiet, and it’s just a beautiful place to come,” said Tremble.
DNREC and the Army Corps will collaborate to determine which communities are most in need of the sand.
While any replenishment is over a year away, Robert Bennett says it’s greatly needed.
“It’s something we need to be aware of and tend to because if we don’t, we won’t have it anymore,” said Bennett.
DNREC and the Army Corps of Engineers say the design phase is expected to take about 15 months, and a construction phase will follow based on funding and priority needs.