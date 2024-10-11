Retired Delaware Supreme Court Justice James T. Vaughn Jr. Dies at 75

DOVER, Del. – Retired Delaware Supreme Court Justice James T. Vaughn Jr. has died. According to a Friday announcement from the Delaware Judiciary, the former Justice passed away on Oct. 10th. He was 75-years-old.
Vaughn had a long career in the First State serving on the Delaware bench for more than 25 years. He started in 1998 as the Resident Judge for Kent County Superior Court. He was promoted to President Judge of Superior Court in 2004 before being appointed to the Delaware Supreme Court by then-Gov. Jack Markell in 2014. He retired from the bench in May 2023.
“When he retired less than two years ago, I said the Court would miss Justice Vaughn’s hard work, steady hand and unflappable nature. That has proven to be true,” said Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz Jr. in a statement. “Justice Vaughn has left an indelible mark on Delaware’s legal landscape. The Delaware Supreme Court and Superior Court are grateful for his long service to the citizens of Delaware.”
When Justice Vaughn announced his retirement he wrote a letter expressing his gratitude for his time on the bench. “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve. I will always appreciate the memories of working with my colleagues on the bench and with court staff in our efforts to maintain the rule of law in this state. I leave with a sense of satisfaction that I have done my best to discharge the duties of the judicial offices I have held.” Wrote Vaughn.
Before putting on the judge's robes Vaughn spent 22 years as an attorney in private practice, handling civil and criminal law cases. He worked at the firms Vaughn & Vaughn and Vaughn and Nicholas before joining Schmittinger and Rodriguez in 1988. Vaughn also held positions in local government, serving on the Clayton Town Council from 1979 to 1989, including three years as president. He was later elected to the Smyrna School Board, where he served from 1989 to 1994, including three years as president.
Vaughn, a Delaware native, was the son of long-serving Delaware State Senator James T. Vaughn Sr. He graduated from J.B. Moore High School in Smyrna in 1967, earned his bachelor's degree magna cum laude from Duke University in 1971, and received his law degree from Georgetown University Law Center in 1976. He was also a U.S. Army veteran.