GEORGETOWN, Del. - Return Day is known for its political traditions, including the ceremonial burying of the hatchet after an election. But for many visitors, the celebration is also about food, local businesses and bringing the community together.
One of the event's popular attractions is the famous ox sandwiches, which draw crowds each year. Vendors began preparing as early as the morning before the event to serve visitors.
For some attendees, Return Day has become a yearly tradition. Jonathan Kellam, who said he has been attending for more than 15 years, said the event is an opportunity for people to come together regardless of their political differences.
"This is one thing that we should have. Because no matter what party affiliation, we're all we're all Americans. So we should come together and try to work together to do what's best for the country," Kellam said.
Local vendors also take part in the celebration, offering everything from sandwiches and hamburgers to lemonade and slushies.
One vendor said the event provides an opportunity to connect with visitors and offer something for everyone.
"I get a chance to then between everyone to say what everyone would like, whether it be sandwiches, hot dogs, hamburgers, regular lemonades and for myself, I'm a slushie person," said Kimberly Mason.
Mason said they wanted to try something new by offering slushies for families attending the event.
For Kellam, the atmosphere and sense of community are what make the event special.
"It's all about the fun. It's all about togetherness and trying to do what's best for everyone."
Some visitors attending Return Day for the first time said they plan to return for future celebrations.
While the event marks the end of another election season, its food, local vendors and community traditions continue to bring people to Georgetown.