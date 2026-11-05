GEORGETOWN, Del. - Political opponents put their differences aside Thursday in Georgetown, coming together for a tradition that dates back more than 200 years.
Return Day brought horse-drawn carriages, marching bands and a parade to The Circle, celebrating the end of another election season with a message of unity.
After the parade, Georgetown's Town Crier read aloud the results of Tuesday's general election, continuing a tradition that dates back to a time when residents traveled to town to learn who won and lost.
One of the biggest traditions of Return Day is seeing political opponents ride together in the parade, putting their campaign differences aside.
That included District 38 state representative-elect Carlie Carey riding alongside her opponent, Mo Madden. Republican Bryan Shupe and Democrat Andy Gorlich also rode together.
Carey says it's important to show a willingness to work together, even when people don't share the same political beliefs.
"If you're going to move forward in a positive way and make proper change for your district or Delaware, I think it's important to show that you are willing to work with your neighbors and your friends, whether or not you have the same beliefs," Carey said.
Return Day President Debbie Jones says she hopes the tradition's message of putting political differences aside spreads beyond Georgetown.
"I think this is something that should be done worldwide," Jones said. "Try to get to the point where everybody will forget the stuff from the election and work together."
The celebration ended with the ceremonial burying of the hatchet, with representatives from both political parties burying it in sand from Lewes Beach.
The ceremony symbolizes the end of the political season and a commitment to put differences aside.