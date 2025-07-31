Rianna Moses joined CoastTV in July of 2025. She is a 2025 Rowan University graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and a minor in Communication Studies.
During her time as a student journalist, Rianna worked as the Copy Desk Chief of the university paper and also studied abroad in London where she focused on fashion journalism.
Her passion for the industry first began with her love for travelling, writing, and photography and since then, she has grown to also love the concept of storytelling and creative editing.
Rianna has lived life in both South India and New Jersey, excluding all the little places in between and continues to explore new cultures and destinations.