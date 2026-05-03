GREENWOOD, Del. - A portion of Route 16 in Greenwood will be closed for more than a week as crews complete road reconstruction work, according to the DelDOT.
Officials say Route 16, also known as Market Street, will be closed between southbound Route 13 and Queen Street from May 4 through May 12, weather permitting.
The closure is part of an ongoing effort to improve roadway conditions in the area.
Detours will be in place for drivers, including routes along Governors Avenue and Mill Street.
DelDOT officials urge drivers to use caution in the area and allow extra travel time during the closure.