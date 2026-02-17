LEWES, Del.- Rocking the Docks will return for summer 2026 with its first round of concerts at the Lewes Ferry Grounds, organizers announced.
The waterfront concert series opens Memorial Day weekend with a performance by Daniel Donato. A July 2 show will feature Fleetwood Macked, followed by a fireworks display produced by Zambelli Fireworks.
Additional acts announced in the first round of shows include:
- The Amish Outlaws, July 8
- Eggy, July 26
- The California Honeydrops, Aug. 4
- Melvin Seals & JGB, Aug. 12 and 13
- Pink Talking Fish, Aug. 20.
“We are thrilled to return to the Lewes Ferry Grounds for another incredible summer of music, community, and unforgettable nights on the waterfront,” said Matt VanBelle, the concert’s producer. VanBelle said additional events and shows will be announced.
Tickets for the announced concerts are on sale, including season passes for multiple shows.