SALISBURY, Md. - The Rosenfeld Holocaust Education Fund was given a $25,000 matching grant. This means every donation the fund receives will be matched by the Robert I. Schattner Foundation and Sidney and Phyllis Bresler up to $25,000.
The Holocaust Education Fund covers transportation and admission costs for schools to visit the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington D.C.
Founder Warren Rosenfeld said he hopes this grant allows him to expand the program and reach more students across the Lower Shore.
"Growing up, I didn't realize the impact of the Holocaust on my own family," said Rosenfeld. "I want to help future generations recognize the legacy of hate and also the power of hope by exposing as many young people as possible to the National Holocaust Museum."
Eight schools, totalling almost 1,000 students, were able to visit the museum this past school year with all expenses paid by the fund.