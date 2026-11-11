MILLVILLE, Del.- Drivers traveling through Millville should prepare for road closures and detours beginning Nov. 16 as construction begins on a new roundabout at the intersection of Powell Farm Road, Peppers Corner Road and Route 17.
According to Millville's Building and Grounds Department, crews will close the intersection to traffic to construct the new roundabout. The project is expected to take about 45 days to complete.
The closure will affect traffic traveling along all three roads. The town says drivers should allow additional travel time and use alternate routes designated by the Delaware Department of Transportation.
A detour map released by the town outlines alternate travel routes around the construction area. Drivers are encouraged to follow posted detour signs and use caution when traveling near construction zones.