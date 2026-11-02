GEORGETOWN, Del. — Route 113 southbound was closed near Route 9 in Georgetown following an early morning crash that prompted a hazardous materials cleanup Monday, Nov. 2.
The road was initially closed around 4:47 a.m., with all southbound lanes shut down at the intersection of Route 113 and Route 9.
As of 7:30 a.m., the southbound lanes remained closed as emergency crews continued working at the crash scene and conducting HAZMAT cleanup operations.
Drivers should expect delays throughout the morning and are urged to seek alternate routes.
Emergency personnel are asking drivers to use caution in the area and follow directions from crews at the scene.
There is no estimated time for the roadway to reopen.
No additional details about the crash or possible injuries have been released.