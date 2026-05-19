WEST OCEAN CITY, Md. - Emergency crews responded to a serious multi-car crash on Tuesday near the intersection of Old Bridge Road and westbound U.S. Route 50.
The crash was reported at 11:34 a.m. Ocean City Fire Department initially reported three cars being involved, though Maryland State Police later confirmed it as a four-car crash. The wreck led to entrapment, said OCFD.
One helicopter from the Maryland State Police Aviation Command and another from the Delaware State Police Aviation Section were requested, said OCFD. Maryland State Police troopers from the Berlin Barrack responded to the scene and temporarily shut down all westbound lanes of Route 50 near Old Bridge Road. Traffic resumed around 2 p.m.
Police said the driver and passenger of a Hyundai Tucson were flown by Maryland State Police Aviation Trooper 4 and Delaware State Police Aviation for medical treatment. No additional injuries were reported.
No information about the cause of the crash yet.