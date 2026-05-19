SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Traffic concerns along Route 9 in Sussex County are prompting state and local officials to seek public input as part of a new corridor study and master plan initiative.
Route 9 is one of Sussex County’s busiest roadways and becomes increasingly congested during the warmer months. As the county’s population continues to grow, many say the area’s infrastructure is struggling to keep pace.
“I think we need bigger lanes,” said William Gutierrez. “It’s getting populated. It’s a lot of people here, so we need to grow.”
County and state officials are working on the Route 9 Corridor Study and Master Plan Initiative, which aims to address preservation, land use and future growth along major highways in Sussex County.
“There’s only so much the roads can take. The traffic has a limit somewhere,” said local Graham Upton said. “I think the increase is all the developments and not doing the infrastructure around it to improve the roads first.”
The Sussex County Planning and Zoning Department and the Delaware Office of State Planning Coordination will host a public workshop on the Route 9 Corridor Study and Master Plan Initiative from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 19 at the Georgetown Cheer Center in Georgetown.