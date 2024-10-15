OCEAN PINES, Md. - The Water and Wastewater Division of Public Works will begin its semi-annual waterline flushing program across the Ocean Pines Service Area from Oct. 15 through Oct. 31, between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Flushing is scheduled for various sections of Ocean Pines, River Run, Pennington Commons and Bay Point Plantations.
The full schedule includes individual section start dates, with Ocean Pines Sections 1-19 scheduled between Oct.15 and Oct. 31. Routine flushing removes built-up iron deposits, which may temporarily result in discolored water, says the department. Residents are advised to let water run until it clears if discoloration occurs.
For more details, visit the Ocean Pines website or call the Water and Wastewater Division at (410) 641-5251.