Roxana Volunteer Fire Company looking to raise $5 million dollars for station two

FRANKFORD, DEL. - The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its September Business After Hours event Thursday evening at Roxana Volunteer Fire Company (RVFC) Station 1.
RVFC is seeking to raise $5 million to build a new fire station on Route 54, where its current Station 2 is located.
"We just have a smaller station that can't house any of our employees. If we have a storm or anything, we can't man that station," said RVFC Treasurer Russell Hopper Jr. in an interview with CoastTV.
"So it's needed in that aspect. And the cost of building is just continuing to rise, regardless of whether you're building a house or a commercial building."
Community members echoed the need for expanded facilities, particularly during the busy summer months.
"In the summer it can be pretty bad, so I definitely think a substation is needed," said Frankford resident Cassey Floyd.
This all comes after a state performance audit listed RVFC as one of the more financially stable fire companies in the region. Still, some community members say funding should also support staffing and outreach.
"I would support that," said Robert Arlett. "With that being said, we also need to support and create new programs. Programs about recruiting, retention and also raising of the money. I would suggest we actually create a program and start in the high schools."
RVFC President Christopher Macgee said the station’s financial stability now doesn’t mean it should wait to plan for the future.
"Just because we have adequate funds at this time does not mean that we don't need it down the road," Macgee said.