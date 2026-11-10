Rue Bobak joined CoastTV News in October 2026 after graduating from Full Sail University in 2025. Here at CoastTV, Rue is a photographer and an editor.
They graduated with a Film Bachelor of Science Degree. As a student, they spent most of their time recording sound and editing scripts and footage for their local independent student film projects.
Being a Sussex county native, Rue is thrilled to give back to their local community after coming back home from college. Outside of work, they love hiking, crafting in fiber arts and going to concerts with friends.