DELMAR, Md.- Authorities rescued more than 100 cats from a Delmar property after a search warrant revealed animals living in freezing, unsanitary conditions. Several deceased cats and skeletal remains were also found.
The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office executed the warrant around 7 a.m., with help from Humane World for Animals, the Humane Society of Wicomico County, Wicomico County Animal Control and a Salisbury Police Department animal control officer.
Responders said many of the surviving cats were underweight, with some showing signs of illness such as respiratory infections. Some cats were found outdoors in the cold, while others were inside hazardous sheds and outbuildings. One gray cat was seen limping, unable to put weight on a back leg, according to the organization.
The animals are being transported to a secure location for veterinary care and daily monitoring by responders and volunteers. Authorities have not released information about potential charges. The investigation remains active.
“It’s sad beyond words to see so many sick, desperate cats in the cold, especially knowing they just endured a snowstorm in such poor health. Their survival is testament to their resilience, which gives me hope as we help them begin a long road to recovery,” said Shalimar Oliver, animal crimes case manager, Humane World for Animals. “We are deeply grateful to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office for inviting us to work alongside them in getting these cats the care and treatment they deserve.”
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office.