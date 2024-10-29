SALISBURY, Md. - A grant of $800,000 was awarded to Wicomico County under the Small Community Air Service Development Program and will go towards a new flight route from the Salisbury Airport to Orlando International Airport.
The grant was presented to the airport by the U.S. Department of Transportation. The county says this funding will help specifically with start-up costs and marketing of the new route. The county hopes this expansion will attract tourism and business investment in the region.
"With the support of the DOT and in collaboration with our local partners, we are excited to bring new flight options to our community, connecting Eastern Shore residents and visitors to one of the nation’s most popular travel destinations," said County Executive Julie Giordano.
The county is also swearing in a new chief and firefighters dedicated to the airport. The appointment of fire personnel is in response to supporting the growth of aviation services and upholding stringent safety standards, says the Wicomico County Executive Office.