SALISBURY, Md.- Construction is underway on a new restroom and pavilion at Waterside Park in Salisbury.
The City of Salisbury Department of Infrastructure and Development announced work began Wednesday at the park, located at 1001 Parsons Road.
City officials say the project will add a combined restroom facility and pavilion to the park, which sits along the Westside and Parsons Road corridor.
Randy Taylor said in a statement the project has been planned for years and is intended to expand amenities for families and children who use the park throughout the year.
During construction, parking will not be allowed on-site. Construction vehicles are expected to regularly enter and exit the area, and drivers may experience delays along Parsons Road and Marine Road.
The project is expected to take about 150 days to complete.
City officials are asking for the public’s patience during construction.