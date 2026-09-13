SALISBURY, Md. - The City of Salisbury says a new fitness trail and outdoor workout area at Lake Street Park are now complete.
The city will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 15, at 4 p.m. to celebrate the new amenities. The event is free and open to the public, and Kona Ice will be on-site providing snow cones.
The project was funded through federal Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus funds. It includes a walking trail around the park’s perimeter, eight outdoor fitness stations and benches.
According to the city, the trail is about one-third of a mile long and includes sunny and shaded areas.
Salisbury says that community members are encouraged to attend the ribbon cutting, walk the new trail and explore the outdoor fitness stations.