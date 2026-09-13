An aerial view of the park with a green line showing where the trail will be.

A map provided by the City of Salisbury depicting the fitness trail. (The City of Salisbury)

SALISBURY, Md. - The City of Salisbury says a new fitness trail and outdoor workout area at Lake Street Park are now complete.

The city will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 15, at 4 p.m. to celebrate the new amenities. The event is free and open to the public, and Kona Ice will be on-site providing snow cones.

The project was funded through federal Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus funds. It includes a walking trail around the park’s perimeter, eight outdoor fitness stations and benches.

According to the city, the trail is about one-third of a mile long and includes sunny and shaded areas.

Salisbury says that community members are encouraged to attend the ribbon cutting, walk the new trail and explore the outdoor fitness stations.

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Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

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