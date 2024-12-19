SALISBURY, Md. - Crews from Salisbury’s Department of Waterworks Utilities Division are set to repair a sinkhole on the 200 block of North Division Street, Dec. 19. The city says the repairs are part of ongoing efforts to improve and maintain its stormwater system.
Work is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and is expected to conclude around 3:30 p.m., pending any unforeseen complications. During this time, a flagging operation will be in place, which the city says could cause minor delays for drivers in the area.
The Utilities Division encourages people to exercise caution in the area. Those seeking additional details can contact the Utilities Division at 410-548-3103.