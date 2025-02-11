SALISBURY, Md. – The Salisbury Police Department has declared a state of emergency effective from 1 p.m. on Feb. 11 through 5 p.m. on Feb. 12 in preparation for expected snowfall.
Despite the emergency declaration, city services will continue normal operations while officials monitor the storm’s impact. Trash collection and recycling pickup will proceed as scheduled.
The city’s Field Operations team says it will work to clear roads throughout the storm, prioritizing snow emergency routes. Officials urge people to stay home if possible and remind those who live on designated snow emergency routes to move their cars off the street by 1 p.m. to allow for plowing. Residential streets will only be plowed if snowfall exceeds four inches.
Sidewalk and Fire Hydrant Snow Removal
- Property owners must clear sidewalks within 24 hours after the snowfall ends, ensuring at least a four-foot-wide path for pedestrian safety.
- People who live near fire hydrants should clear a four-foot space around them for emergency access.
- Residents are reminded not to push or throw snow into streets, as it can obstruct road-clearing efforts.