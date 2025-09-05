SALISBURY, Md. - The Maryland State Fire Marshall and the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office continue to investigate a deadly house fire that left two people dead in Salisbury on Friday morning.
According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, emergency crews were dispatched around 2 a.m. to 1315 Middleneck Dr. after neighbors called to report a home in flames. When first responders entered, two adults were found inside. Authorities say the adults received CPR from EMS units prior to being transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional, where they were pronounced dead.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will confirm their identities, but authorities have preliminarily identified them as the homeowners, a 85-year-old man and his 79-year-old wife.
Deputy State Fire Marshals determined the fire started in the living room. Investigators said they found no signs of arson in the initial investigation, but the cause remains under review. According to investigators, they are currently focusing on possible accidental causes, including an overloaded electrical surge protector. The investigation also revealed that no smoke alarms were found in the home.
“This tragedy is a devastating reminder of the importance of working smoke alarms and practicing fire safety. Please check your smoke alarms, create an escape plan, and practice it regularly. If a fire breaks out — get out and stay out,” Acting State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray said in a statement.
Officials reminded residents to ensure they have working smoke alarms throughout their homes, particularly near sleeping areas.