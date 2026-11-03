DELAWARE - Incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride has won the general election for Delaware's at-large U.S. House seat according to the New York Times, defeating Republican Joseph Arminio. As of 9:42 PM McBride leads 65% to 35%.
McBride was first elected to Congress in 2024 after serving in the Delaware Senate, where she was elected in 2020. She became the first openly transgender person elected to the U.S. Congress.
A Wilmington native, McBride graduated from Cab Calloway School of the Arts before earning a bachelor's degree from American University.
During her time in Congress, McBride has focused on economic opportunity, health care, education and workforce development.
In July 2025, McBride's first bill, the Equal Opportunity for All Investors Act, passed the House. The bipartisan legislation seeks to expand access to private investment opportunities by changing the qualifications for accredited investors.
McBride serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee. She also serves as a House Democratic deputy whip for policy and co-leads the House Democratic Caucus Working Group on Caregiving.
Throughout her reelection campaign, McBride has emphasized making life more affordable, supporting Delaware's agricultural economy and expanding access to health care and caregiving services.
Her campaign priorities also include addressing climate change, reducing gun violence, reforming the criminal justice system and supporting education, workers' rights and veterans.
McBride has also advocated for reproductive health care access, voting rights, immigration policy changes and investments in science and technology.