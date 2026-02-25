MILFORD, Del. — The Food Bank of Delaware’s culinary students faced one of the most challenging milestones of their 14-week program Wednesday as they completed a live, hands-on midterm cooking exam with a regional twist.
On Wednesday, students worked under real-world pressure inside the Food Bank of Delaware Kitchen in Milford creating original dishes with scrapple as the star ingredient. Presentations and judging followed, as students plated their creations and explained their concepts to professional judges.
The midterm was held in conjunction with RAPA Scrapple’s 100th anniversary. February 2026 has been officially proclaimed RAPA Scrapple Centennial Month by Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer, highlighting the brand’s century-long ties to the First State and its culinary traditions.
While scrapple is often associated with breakfast, students were challenged to reimagine the regional staple in creative and unexpected ways, pushing beyond traditional preparations. The assignment required them to develop an original recipe, execute it with precision and present it professionally — skills designed to mirror the demands of a working kitchen.
The 14-week course at the food bank provides hands-on culinary training, industry-recognized credentials and job placement support for adults seeking new career pathways in food service.