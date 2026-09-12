MILTON, Del. - Southern Delaware Therapeutic Riding will host its 10th annual Barn Dance Saturday, Oct. 17, in Milton.
The riding facility says the event will run from 6 to 10 p.m. at SDTR’s riding arena and will include line dancing, live music from the Mason Dixon Band, a barbecue dinner, bourbon tasting and a live auction.
The Barn Dance is one of Southern Delaware Theraputic Riding’s major fundraisers, helping to support its equine-assisted services. SDTR provides equine-assisted services to children and adults with cognitive and physical disabilities in Sussex County.
According to the riding center, tickets go on sale Sept. 25 on Southern Delaware Therapeutic Riding's website.