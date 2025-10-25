REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The annual Sea Witch parade brought Halloween spirit to downtown Rehoboth Beach on Saturday, drawing thousands of families and visitors to the coastal streets.
From colorful costumes to spooky floats, the parade transformed Rehoboth Avenue into a lively celebration of fall and community. Families lined the sidewalks early, grabbing front-row spots, cheering for performers, and collecting candy along the route.
Christina Pecora, who has been coming for years, said the event is something she looks forward to long before Halloween arrives.
"Every time I think of Sea Witch, my heart beats a little fast and I know this is happening," Pecora said. "We stay the whole week. It’s just so much fun, it's better than Christmas."
Others say the event keeps them returning every year even after summer tourism winds down. Lucy Heaton travels from Pennsylvania each year with her family.
"I’m glad we get to keep coming after the summer’s over," Heaton said. "There’s fun stuff to do even in the off-season."
For longtime attendees, the day is about more than costumes and candy. It’s a lasting connection shared across generations.
"It means so much,” said Christina Terranova, who comes every year. "Every year we do this, it becomes a tradition, and we even talk about having our kids come and start the next generation of Sea Witch parade-goers."
While the parade may have wrapped up for the day, the Halloween spirit will remain in Rehoboth Beach well past the weekend.