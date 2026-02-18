Seaford man arrested in series of Sussex County home construction burglaries.

SEAFORD, Del .- The Delaware State Police have arrested James Deshields, 57, of Seaford, on burglary and related charges in connection with a series of burglaries at homes under construction in Sussex County.
DSP said troopers responded to several burglaries in September 2025 in which a suspect entered homes and removed or attempted to remove refrigerators. Many of the incidents caused damage after water lines to the refrigerators were cut.
The Sussex County Criminal Investigations Unit took over the cases. Detectives learned a suspect and a Honda CRV were seen at several scenes and identified Deshields as a suspect. They also learned the Georgetown Police Department and the Seaford Police Department were investigating similar incidents.
Deshields was arrested on an unrelated matter on Sept. 23. While he was in custody, detectives obtained a DNA search warrant. Police said he resisted when they attempted to collect a sample, but it was ultimately secured and sent to the Division of Forensic Science for testing. Earlier this month, the report linked Deshields to the crimes.
He was arrested without incident on Feb. 17, taken to Troop 4, charged and arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 2. He was released on a $27,500 unsecured bond.