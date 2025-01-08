SEAFORD, Del. — The Delaware Department of Justice convicted a 19-year-old of rape for the assault of a 12-year-old in June 2023.
Fidel Chamorro-Ramirez, who was 18-years-old at the time, was living in the victim's home in Seaford.
Attorney General Kathy Jennings praised the work of prosecutors and Delaware State Police in achieving the conviction, "The defendant's actions are incomprehensible,” said Jennings. “Protecting our children is absolutely paramount. I am deeply grateful to our prosecutors and the Delaware State Police for their dedication in this case as we look forward to the sentencing. Our hearts are with the victim and their family.”
Following his Dec. 10, 2024 conviction, he faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 10 years in prison, with a maximum of 25 years. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 7.