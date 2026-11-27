GREENWOOD, Del. – A 57-year-old Seaford woman has died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash in Greenwood earlier this week, according to the Delaware State Police.
Troopers said the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at the intersection of Blanchard Road and Scotts Store Road.
According to Delaware State Police, a northbound Acura MDX was approaching a stop sign on Blanchard Road when it failed to stop. An eastbound Kia Sportage then struck the driver’s side of the Acura.
The Acura’s driver, identified as 57-year-old Dawn Rementer of Seaford, was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. She died from her injuries Thursday, Nov. 26, according to troopers.
A 15-year-old passenger in the Acura was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Kia’s driver, a 75-year-old man from Baltimore, Maryland, was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.
The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing to investigate the crash. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has relevant video to contact Master Cpl. J. Smith at 302-703-3267.
Information can also be submitted through a private message to Delaware State Police on Facebook or by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.