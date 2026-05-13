SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The recent bouts of rain have brought welcomed relief for Delmarva, but it is not putting much of a dent in the overall severe drought conditions.
Local farms and orchards are having too use their own irrigation systems for the lack of rain. Henry Bennett, owner of Bennett Orchards is feeling the stress of the severe drought conditions. He has a drip irrigation system to compensate during the drought.
"We are fortunate that all our Bennett peaches and blueberries are fed by drip irrigation. We have 20 miles of underground tubing to feed our peaches and blueberry bushes," said Bennett.
However, Bennett said there is an upside to the drier conditions.
"On one hand, drier conditions makes pest, disease, weed control easier, but on the other hand, things like we added, composted mulch to our blueberries, drip irrigation's not going to wash that in and break down that organic matter for you. You need help from Mother Nature," said Bennett.
Farmers will have to depend on their irrigation systems for the foreseeable future. Only light chances of rain are forecasted for Delmarva the next couple of weeks. Warmer temperatures next week will continue to keep drought conditions in the severe range.