MARYLAND- The Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office is alerting locals to a growing "sextortion" email scam. The agency says scammers are sending threatening messages, falsely claiming to possess explicit footage of the recipient.
The emails demand payment in Bitcoin and threaten to release the alleged footage if the recipient does not comply. The sheriff's office emphasized that these claims are entirely false and urged people to remain vigilant.
The Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office says if people receive one of these emails, do not respond or send money. Instead, they recommend blocking the sender and filing a complaint with the Internet Crime Complaint Center, a federal resource for reporting cybercrimes.