Email scam

The Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office is alerting locals to a "sextortion" email scam.

MARYLAND- The Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office is alerting locals to a growing "sextortion" email scam. The agency says scammers are sending threatening messages, falsely claiming to possess explicit footage of the recipient.

The emails demand payment in Bitcoin and threaten to release the alleged footage if the recipient does not comply. The sheriff's office emphasized that these claims are entirely false and urged people to remain vigilant.

The Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office says if people receive one of these emails, do not respond or send money. Instead, they recommend blocking the sender and filing a complaint with the Internet Crime Complaint Center, a federal resource for reporting cybercrimes.

Tags

Locations

Producer

Alyssa Baker joined the CoastTV team as a producer in February 2023. She is from Philadelphia. Alyssa graduated from West Chester University with a degree in media and culture. She participated in multiple broadcasting internships while in school, most recently with WPHL 17 in Philadelphia. 

Recommended for you