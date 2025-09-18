LINCOLN, Del. - A 66-year-old was shot in the chest early Thursday morning at a home on Fleatown Road, prompting a large police response and emergency crews.
First responders were called to 20914 Fleatown Road at 6:20 a.m. for reports of a shooting. When first responders arrived, they found the person with a single gunshot wound to the chest on dispatch. They were described by first responders as a “friend” of someone at the property.
Despite being shot, the person's injuries were not considered serious and was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to dispatch.
Ellendale Fire Company and the Sussex County Department of Public Safety responded to the scene. No details have been released yet about what led up to the shooting or if anyone has been arrested.