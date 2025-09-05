SALISBURY, Md. - Members of CoastTV and sister station WBOC will be hosting the Shore Living Expo on Sept. 6. This free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wicomico Civic Center at 500 Glen Ave. in Salisbury. Members of both news teams will be present at this event to welcome visitors.
Local officials advise that Glen Avenue between Saint Albans Drive and Civic Avenue will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. due to traffic for the event and pedestrian safety.
The Shore Living Expo is an annual event that returns this fall to showcase what makes coastal living so special. New products, services, entertainment and local flavors from across Delmarva will be present.
Organizers note the expo will be held to connect visitors with various in-home resources and health and lifestyle services, whether they are settling in for the season or visiting for the weekend.