CoastTV hosting Shore Living Expo

This free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wicomico Civic Center at 500 Glen Ave. in Salisbury.

SALISBURY, Md. - Members of CoastTV and sister station WBOC will be hosting the Shore Living Expo on Sept. 6. This free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wicomico Civic Center at 500 Glen Ave. in Salisbury. Members of both news teams will be present at this event to welcome visitors. 

Local officials advise that Glen Avenue between Saint Albans Drive and Civic Avenue will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. due to traffic for the event and pedestrian safety.

The Shore Living Expo is an annual event that returns this fall to showcase what makes coastal living so special. New products, services, entertainment and local flavors from across Delmarva will be present.

Organizers note the expo will be held to connect visitors with various in-home resources and health and lifestyle services, whether they are settling in for the season or visiting for the weekend.

Drew Bellinger recently joined the CoastTV News team in August of 2025 as a video journalist. Before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Towson University in 2024, he completed a General Studies Associate's degree program from the Community College of Baltimore County.

