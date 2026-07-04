ShoreRivers awarded $3 Million for Eastern Shore stream restoration

EASTERN SHORE, Md. - ShoreRivers has been awarded more than $3 million from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources' Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays Trust Fund for an Eastern Shore stream restoration project.
The project, located along Black Duck Creek at the headwaters of the Little Bohemia in southern Cecil County, was one of only three projects on Maryland's Eastern Shore selected for funding during this grant cycle.
The work will restore nearly 3,800 feet of stream and is expected to improve fish habitat, increase biodiversity and reduce the amount of nitrogen, phosphorus and sediment entering local waterways each year.
ShoreRivers said the project will build on a previous restoration effort completed in 2018.