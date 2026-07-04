ShoreRivers awarded $3 Million for Eastern Shore stream restoration

Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Thunderstorms during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High 84F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.