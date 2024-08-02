REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A repaving project for Shuttle Road, outside of Rehoboth Beach is set to begin Monday, Aug. 5.
The project will span from Country Club Road to the intersection of Route 1. The Rehoboth Avenue portion was originally scheduled for last fall and spring, but faced delays, said DelDOT.
Rehoboth Beach local, Bob Sullivan, said Shuttle Road is already quite congested.
"If your going north or south getting on Route 1 it's brutal." said Sullivan.
The project is expected to be completed by early Oct. according to DelDOT.