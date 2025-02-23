LEWES, Del. — A silent vigil was held outside the Zwaanendael Museum on Sunday to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine.
Deby Daly was the first to set up outside the museum, demonstrating her support. Within minutes, dozens of others joined her in standing side by side. "It's a group of us who are standing up to support the people of Ukraine and what's going on in their country," Daly said.
At 1 p.m., participants formed a line, holding up signs, drawings, and flags in complete silence. Their presence elicited honks of support from passing vehicles.
Mark Harris, who organized the event, emphasized the vigil’s peaceful purpose. "The purpose of this is not to be angry or to be vindictive or to be snarly," Harris said. "The object of this is to remember the people who we believe have been wronged and who need to be supported."
Among those in attendance was Delaware State Representative Claire Snyder-Hall, who stood alongside the demonstrators in solidarity. "This war never should have started," Snyder-Hall said. "And I hope that there's a just end to the war as soon as possible."
Harris encouraged those looking to support Ukraine to contact their local government representatives and voice their support.