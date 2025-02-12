MILLSBORO, Del. - An early morning crash following Tuesday’s winter storm led to a single-vehicle accident off Big Oak Lane near Banks Road in Millsboro.
According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, emergency crews responded to the scene at approximately 6:40 a.m. after reports that a Dodge Ram pickup truck had left the roadway and struck a tree, causing significant damage.
Crews from the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, including Rescue 80 and Engine 80-1, arrived to stabilize the vehicle and assess the situation. The Delaware State Fire Police assisted with traffic control. Officials say no injuries were reported.
The Delaware State Police continue to investigate the crash.