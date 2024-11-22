OCEAN CITY, MD. - As Ocean City continues to update, renovate, and redevelop parts of downtown, a new addition is being added over by the Ocean Bowl Skate Park.
A new administrative building that will house first-floor public restrooms will be built at Bayside Park at 3rd Street. There will also be a "skate-in" skater lounge area so people can get out of the sun for a little bit.
The second floor of the building will host offices and an observation deck accessible to parents and other onlookers.
This new project is in addition to the massive renovations that were completed in the area in May of 2024. Some of the recent improvements include new playground equipment, aninclusive playground with a communication board, amusic hut, basketball courts, tennis/pickleball courts, and renovated skate bowl improvements.
Another addition to the area in this most recent round of upgrades is easier access to the bayside boardwalk.
According to the Town of Ocean City, construction of this building will not be complete until the summer of 2025.