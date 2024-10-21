Skunk

The department is urging people to avoid contact with wild or stray animals and remain vigilant of their surroundings.

SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Health Department has confirmed that a skunk near Sharps Point Road in Salisbury tested positive for rabies on Oct. 21. The department is urging people to avoid contact with wild or stray animals and remain vigilant of their surroundings.

Rabies is a preventable viral disease transmitted through bites, scratches or contact with infected saliva. The health department advises vaccinating pets, keeping them confined and avoiding wild animals. To report human or animal contact, people should call the Wicomico County Health Department at (410) 546-4446.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you