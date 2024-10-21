SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Health Department has confirmed that a skunk near Sharps Point Road in Salisbury tested positive for rabies on Oct. 21. The department is urging people to avoid contact with wild or stray animals and remain vigilant of their surroundings.
Rabies is a preventable viral disease transmitted through bites, scratches or contact with infected saliva. The health department advises vaccinating pets, keeping them confined and avoiding wild animals. To report human or animal contact, people should call the Wicomico County Health Department at (410) 546-4446.