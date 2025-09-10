DOVER, Del. — A small plane crashed Tuesday afternoon in Kent County, according to Delaware State Police.
The crash happened around 4:10 p.m. on Kruser Boulevard near Silver Leaf Lane, close to Chandelle Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration said a Grumman G-164 struck power lines before going down in a wooded area.
No further details about the pilot’s condition or the extent of the damage is available while federal investigators continue to determine what caused the crash.