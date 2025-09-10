DOVER PLANE CRASH

The Grumman G-164 plane after crashing Tuesday afternoon near Dover (NBC 10 Philadelphia).

DOVER, Del. — A small plane crashed Tuesday afternoon in Kent County, according to Delaware State Police.

The crash happened around 4:10 p.m. on Kruser Boulevard near Silver Leaf Lane, close to Chandelle Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration said a Grumman G-164 struck power lines before going down in a wooded area.

No further details about the pilot’s condition or the extent of the damage is available while federal investigators continue to determine what caused the crash.

Tags

Locations

Morning Broadcast Journalist

Matt co-anchors CoastTV News Today Monday through Friday from 5-7 a.m. and regularly produces and anchors CoastTV News Midday at 11 a.m. He was previously the sports director at WBOC from 2015-2019.

Recommended for you