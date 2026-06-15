SMYRNA, Del. - A man from Smyrna is facing multiple charges after 19 dogs were rescued from what Delaware Animal Services described as inhumane living conditions.
Robert J. O’Neill was charged with 19 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty, two dog housing violations and one misdemeanor count of breach of release for allegedly violating bail conditions from a previous animal cruelty case that prohibited him from possessing animals.
According to the Delaware Division of Public Health’s Office of Animal Welfare, DAS executed a search warrant on June 4 at O’Neill’s property on Delaware Avenue in Woodland Beach after learning he had dogs.
DPH said animal welfare officers found two adult dogs and 17 puppies living in dilapidated mobile trailers and a shed situated above swampy, muddy ground. Investigators said the floors inside the structures were covered with feces, filth and clutter.
The dogs had two litters of puppies of varying ages. DPH also said basic veterinary care had not been provided.
“The dogs had no space that wasn’t covered in filth to walk or lie down, and the grounds were wet, muddy and overgrown. No animal should live like this,” said DAS Captain Rebecca Stratton.
A team of animal welfare officers removed all 19 dogs from the property and transported them to Brandywine Valley SPCA for protective custody.
O’Neill was taken into custody at the scene by Delaware State Police and transported to Troop 9 on an outstanding capias for failure to appear in court on previous animal cruelty charges. He was later released and is prohibited from owning or possessing animals while the case is pending, despite his previous violation.
DPH said the dogs required examinations, vaccinations and socialization but were generally in good medical condition.
“It is clear the dogs have not been socialized to people and were terrified. Some tried to hide from us, and some just completely shut down trembling in corners. We are happy to remove them from that horrible environment and get them the proper care they deserve,” said Stratton.
Brandywine Valley SPCA said caring for a large group of animals places additional strain on shelter resources, particularly alongside the daily intake of stray, abandoned and abused pets.