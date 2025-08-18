SMYRNA, Del. - Benjamin Hunter from Smyrna was Monday's Wheel of Fortune winner.
Hunter won $44,000. He made it to the bonus round but didn't win that puzzle.
You can watch Wheel of Fortune every weeknight on CoastTV at 7 p.m.
